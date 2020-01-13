Sky Investment Group LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $77.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,844. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 1,400 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.