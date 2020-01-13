Sky Investment Group LLC Has $6.74 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.2% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,458 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,060 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,661,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,587 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.69.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.51. 9,791,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,819,782. The company has a market capitalization of $227.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average of $85.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

