Sky Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 141,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 158,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33,932.8% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 169,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 168,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $56.71. 6,235,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,433,325. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

