Skychain (SKCH) Price Down 21% Over Last Week

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Skychain has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Skychain token can currently be purchased for $0.0818 or 0.00001004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. Skychain has a market cap of $612,541.00 and approximately $264.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Skychain alerts:

Skychain Profile

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,485,311 tokens. Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal . The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skychain’s official website is skychain.global

Skychain Token Trading

Skychain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skychain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skychain using one of the exchanges listed above.

