Social Activity Token Hits Market Cap of $51,728.00 (SAT)

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Social Activity Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and IDEX. Over the last week, Social Activity Token has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Social Activity Token has a market cap of $51,728.00 and $3.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Social Activity Token alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00326091 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012308 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002566 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012545 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Social Activity Token Profile

Social Activity Token (CRYPTO:SAT) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Social Activity Token is medium.com/@sphereofficial . The official website for Social Activity Token is sphere.social

Buying and Selling Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Activity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Activity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.