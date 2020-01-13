Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,126,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 853,362 shares.The stock last traded at $30.15 and had previously closed at $27.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.65 million. Analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 445,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

