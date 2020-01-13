Southern (NYSE:SO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.48

Southern Co (NYSE:SO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.48 and last traded at $64.35, with a volume of 86879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.77.

The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,333.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,102,254 shares of company stock valued at $132,226,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Southern by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 165,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

