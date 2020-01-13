SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.03

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.03 and last traded at $57.02, with a volume of 76785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.7069 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $8.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 121.0% in the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,929,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,151 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,009,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 389,465 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 885,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,453,000 after acquiring an additional 225,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 620,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

