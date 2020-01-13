SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) Shares Up 1.9%

SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.54 and last traded at $122.54, 115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1604 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares during the last quarter.

