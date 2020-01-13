SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYG) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYG) rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.69 and last traded at $92.69, approximately 320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2529 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

