SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.82

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.82 and last traded at $106.68, with a volume of 1301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.03.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit