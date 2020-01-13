SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Sets New 52-Week High at $106.82

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.82 and last traded at $106.68, with a volume of 1301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.03.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

