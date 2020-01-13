SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) Stock Price Up 1.9%

SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) shares rose 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.49 and last traded at $86.49, approximately 944 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.85.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3462 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Internet ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XWEB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 164.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 83.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter.

