SportyCo (SPF) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One SportyCo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Coinbe, OKEx, Kucoin and ChaoEX. In the last seven days, SportyCo has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $63,043.00 and $57.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SportyCo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.02120911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00186179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00123383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ChaoEX, Kucoin, OKEx, Coinbe and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.