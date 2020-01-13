Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 704.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 704.14 ($9.26).

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAN. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Standard Chartered to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of LON STAN traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 714 ($9.39). The company had a trading volume of 3,287,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 706.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 685.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion and a PE ratio of 39.23. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a one year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit