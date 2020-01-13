Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 704.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 704.14 ($9.26).

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAN. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Standard Chartered to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of LON STAN traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 714 ($9.39). The company had a trading volume of 3,287,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 706.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 685.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion and a PE ratio of 39.23. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a one year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77).

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

