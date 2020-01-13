Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Receives GBX 333.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 334.56 ($4.40).
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLA shares. Bank of America cut Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.34)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.
Standard Life Aberdeen stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 311.90 ($4.10). The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.75. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 320.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 292.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a PE ratio of 6.72.
About Standard Life Aberdeen
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.