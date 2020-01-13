Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Receives GBX 333.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 334.56 ($4.40).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLA shares. Bank of America cut Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.34)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Standard Life Aberdeen stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 311.90 ($4.10). The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.75. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 320.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 292.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a PE ratio of 6.72.

In related news, insider Martin J. Gilbert sold 106,251 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £329,378.10 ($433,278.22). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,201.53). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,093 shares of company stock worth $2,629,871.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

