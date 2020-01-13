STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.36 ($28.32).

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €24.73 ($28.76) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.94). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.99.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

