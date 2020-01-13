STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.36 ($28.32).

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €24.73 ($28.76) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.94). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.99.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

See Also: Trade War

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit