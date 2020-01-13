Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Short Interest Up 31.1% in December

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the December 15th total of 228,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 11.3% during the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 28.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPH shares. TheStreet cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of SPH stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $22.24. 266,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,532. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $172.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.00 million. Research analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

