Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.8 days. Approximately 24.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 64.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Surgery Partners by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $15.11. 423,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGRY. Citigroup raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

