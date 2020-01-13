T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. T-Mobile Us comprises 2.2% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.33% of T-Mobile Us worth $221,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,806,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,320,138,000 after acquiring an additional 372,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after buying an additional 2,647,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after buying an additional 6,846,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 16.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,195,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $681,731,000 after buying an additional 1,300,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 11.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,817,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,066,000 after buying an additional 383,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.36. 83,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,832. The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.39.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

