Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Down 10% After Insider Selling

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)’s stock price traded down 10% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $62.98 and last traded at $63.00, 777,637 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 235% from the average session volume of 232,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

Specifically, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $136,652.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,744.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $95,570.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,947 shares of company stock worth $1,702,564 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 185.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

