Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.15

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.15 and last traded at $59.66, with a volume of 1014057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $305.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 31.58%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 896,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,144 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

