Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Target by 0.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.87. 3,631,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,046. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.64. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $67.17 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

