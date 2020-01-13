TEAM (TokenStars) Reaches Market Capitalization of $157,560.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $157,560.00 and $4,949.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000830 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

