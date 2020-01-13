Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $332.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,132. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.99. The firm has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $332.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.