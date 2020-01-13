Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Thruvision Group PLC (LON:THRU) shares rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.37 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 27.90 ($0.37), approximately 10,274 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.80 ($0.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 million and a PE ratio of -31.00.

About Thruvision Group (LON:THRU)

Thruvision Group plc provides people-screening technology that detects weapons, explosives, and contraband worldwide. The company offers people-screening cameras that see any type of item, including metal, plastic, ceramic, gel, liquid, powder, and paper hidden under peoples' clothing under the TS4-C, TS4-SC, and TAC names.

