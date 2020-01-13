Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0071

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $20.62 million and $1.82 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.93 or 0.05940022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026535 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00118909 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token's official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thunder Token's official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

