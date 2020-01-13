Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.44.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $9.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,439.23. 1,577,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,343.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,239.49. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,440.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

