Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Sells 1,497 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,093 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.6% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,507,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,651,254,000 after purchasing an additional 379,577 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3,715.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,827,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864,991 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.33. 11,278,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,310,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.70. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $195.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Visa from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.63.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

