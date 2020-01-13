TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) were down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.70, approximately 707,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 763,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Several analysts recently commented on TCON shares. ValuEngine raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.13.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 179,718 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 207.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.