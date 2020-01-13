Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $409,634.00

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $409,634.00 and $409.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin, Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.89 or 0.02384028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00182488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026129 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00120928 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

