USDQ Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and $9,576.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDQ token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00012308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, USDQ has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDQ alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00326091 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002566 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012545 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,287 tokens. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund . The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.