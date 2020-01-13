Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Up 10.1%

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) shot up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, 1,617,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,214,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on UXIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Uxin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $757.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -1.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UXIN. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Uxin by 57.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 72,361 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uxin by 173.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 50,733 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uxin by 87.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 44,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

