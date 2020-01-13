Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Trading Down 5.6%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.14, 1,070,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 110% from the average session volume of 510,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.
Several brokerages have commented on VNDA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.
The company has a market cap of $855.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66.
In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,987,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,636,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after buying an additional 247,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after buying an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,388,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNDA)
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.