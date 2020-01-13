Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Trading Down 5.6%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.14, 1,070,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 110% from the average session volume of 510,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Several brokerages have commented on VNDA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $855.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. The company had revenue of $59.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,987,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,636,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after buying an additional 247,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after buying an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,388,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.