Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is First United Bank Trust’s 5th Largest Position

First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 66,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.32. 13,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $138.23 and a 52 week high of $188.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

