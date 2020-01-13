Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,601,000 after acquiring an additional 214,909 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 478.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after buying an additional 66,296 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,922.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,744,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,165. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.27. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $159.00 and a 1-year high of $194.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7169 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

