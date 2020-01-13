Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,242. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $79.73 and a 12-month high of $94.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7791 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

