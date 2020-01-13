Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.70. 41,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,986. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $159.26 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.17 and its 200-day moving average is $188.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.449 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

