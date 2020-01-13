Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14,903.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,661,000 after purchasing an additional 228,328 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,943,000 after acquiring an additional 104,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,230,000 after acquiring an additional 96,274 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,337.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 93,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 92,821 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.33. 100,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,029. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $120.37 and a 12-month high of $138.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.0157 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

