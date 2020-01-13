Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Roble Belko & Company Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Roble Belko & Company Inc reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 6.1% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

VXUS stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,173. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $56.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.628 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

