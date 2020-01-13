Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.69, 511,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 265% from the average session volume of 140,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.81.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 290.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,590 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 33.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.