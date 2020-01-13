Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.69, 511,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 265% from the average session volume of 140,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.81.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 290.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,590 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 33.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.
