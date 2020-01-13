Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 155.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $43,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.88. 6,109,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,123,447. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.08. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $330.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

