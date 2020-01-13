Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €136.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WDI. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Independent Research set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €184.89 ($214.99).

Get Wirecard alerts:

WDI opened at €110.90 ($128.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion and a PE ratio of 28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a 1 year high of €159.80 ($185.81). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €111.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €132.67.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.