WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund (BATS:DDLS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund (BATS:DDLS)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $32.98, approximately 11,247 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3012 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.