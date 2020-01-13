WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.60 and last traded at $52.60, approximately 5,113 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $52.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

