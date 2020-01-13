WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) Shares Down 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.60 and last traded at $52.60, approximately 5,113 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $52.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit