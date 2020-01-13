WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) Shares Up 0.6%

WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.44 and last traded at $31.44, approximately 104 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW)

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

