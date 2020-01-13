WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Trading 0.6% Higher

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $32.22, 11,851 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1568 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.