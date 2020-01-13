WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Shares Up 0.7%

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.02 and last traded at $42.02, 201 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 69,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1787 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142,579 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 120,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit