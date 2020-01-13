WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.02 and last traded at $42.02, 201 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 69,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1787 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142,579 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 120,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

