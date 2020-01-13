WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) Trading 0.6% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.43 and last traded at $32.42, approximately 6,866 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 31.1% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter.

