Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. William Blair assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 175,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,273. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $430.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 229.8% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 602,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 419,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,710.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 78,679 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 925,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

