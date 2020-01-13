Yangaroo (CVE:YOO) Trading Up 4.3%

Yangaroo Inc (CVE:YOO)’s stock price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 37,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 55,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

In related news, Director Anthony G. Miller purchased 400,000 shares of Yangaroo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,303,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$287,883.63.

Yangaroo Inc, a technology company, provides business to business (B2B) distribution of media through the Internet in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Digital Media Distribution System, a B2B digital media management solution that provides an integrated work flow based digital distribution and data management solution for the entertainment and advertising industries.

