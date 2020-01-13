Yangaroo (CVE:YOO) Trading Up 4.3%

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Yangaroo Inc (CVE:YOO)’s stock price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 37,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 55,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

In related news, Director Anthony G. Miller purchased 400,000 shares of Yangaroo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,303,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$287,883.63.

About Yangaroo (CVE:YOO)

Yangaroo Inc, a technology company, provides business to business (B2B) distribution of media through the Internet in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Digital Media Distribution System, a B2B digital media management solution that provides an integrated work flow based digital distribution and data management solution for the entertainment and advertising industries.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Yangaroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangaroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit